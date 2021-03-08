Man, 36, caught driving at 122mph on the A90 near Blackdog

A 36-year-old caught driving at 122mph on a major north-east road has been reported for dangerous driving.

The man was on the A90 Aberdeen to Fraserburgh road, on the Ellon-Blackdog stretch, yesterday when he was vastly exceeding the 70mph limit.

It comes just days after another man overtook an unmarked police car while driving at 120mph on the same road.

In another incident at the weekend, police caught an 18-year-old man doing 111mph on the B9013 Newton to Burghead Road on Friday.

A 43-year-old man was also snared doing 104mph on the A96 Forrest Alves road on Saturday.

All three men will be reported to the procurator fiscal.

Sergeant Peter Henderson, from the north-east roads policing unit, said: “Speeds such as these are just not acceptable and could very well put not only themselves, but other road users in danger.”