Man, 35, seriously hurt after crash on Aberdeen road

A man was taken to hospital with serious injuries after a one-vehicle crash on an Aberdeen road.

Police Scotland is appealing for witnesses following the collision on the unclassified road between Kirk Brae in Cults and Kingswells.

The incident occurred at 6.10pm yesterday and involved a blue Vauxhall Corsa car.

The crash left a 35-year-old man, who was driving the car, in a serious condition.

He was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary where he is being treated for his injuries.

Police are appealing for witnesses.