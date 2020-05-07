Man, 35, charged over alleged hare coursing in north-east

Police have charged a 35-year-old man in connection to two incidents of alleged hare coursing in the north-east.

The incidents are said to have taken place in the Oldmeldrum area, the first time at the end of 2019 and the second time from April 2020.

Police Constable Smith, the inquiry officer from Ellon Police Office, said: “These crimes were detected after members of the community reported concerns over dogs being let loose in fields in suspicious circumstances, wildlife crime is always taken seriously.”

Anyone with information of similar offences or other rural crime can contact police on 101 or, alternatively, can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 to remain anonymous.