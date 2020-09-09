Show Links
Man, 35, charged in connection with drug offence

by Ana Da Silva
09/09/2020, 7:10 am
A 35-year-old man has been charged after he was allegedly found in possession of a “dealer quantity” of drugs.

Police in Banff said the man was stopped yesterday and was charged in connection with possession of drugs.

He is due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

Sergeant Smith said: “I would urge anyone with information about drugs to call 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800555111”

 