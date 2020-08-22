Man, 35, charged in connection with crash involving parked vehicles in Aberdeen

A 35-year-old man has been arrested and charged in Aberdeen in connection with various traffic offences.

Officers were called just before 11.30pm last night to reports of a collision on Balnagask Road in the Torry area.

Police said the crash involved a car and parked vehicles.

A spokesman said: “We were called around 11.25pm on Friday, 21 August, to a report of crash involving a car and parked vehicles in Balnagask Road, Aberdeen.

“A 35-year-old man, the driver of the car, has been arrested and charged in connection with various road traffic offences and released on an undertaking.”

The man is expected to appear in court at a later date.