Man, 35, admits stealing £4,000 watch from car

A man has been ordered to carry out unpaid work after he admitted stealing a £4,000 watch from a car outside a North-east golf club.

Greig Ritchie, 35, took the designer item and then tried to sell it online, but was caught when the owner spotted it.

Ritchie, who sold the watch for a fraction of its worth, appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court and admitted stealing the item from an unlocked car at McDonald Golf Club on Ellon’s Hospital Road.

The offence took place on August 20.

Fiscal depute Colin Neilson told the court: “The owner of the car does not know the accused.

“It was 9.50am and he parked his car at the car park at the locus.

“He was aware his wife’s Christian Dior watch was in the car’s centre console.”

When the owner returned later he discovered the watch was gone.

Mr Neilson went on to tell the court: “At about 5pm on August 30 the owner checked his Gumtree account; on the site he saw a watch very similar to that stolen from his car, advertised for £1,000.”

The court heard the matter was reported to police with the account later linked to Ritchie.

Mr Neilson said: “On that basis a warrant was craved and granted for the accused’s home address.”

When the search was made, officers could see the property matched that in the background of the image used on the website.

Ritchie sold the watch for £200, but it was recovered after the Post Office was contacted and the package was intercepted.

Defence agent Ian Woodward-Nutt told the court his client struggled with substance misuse.

He said: “He was under the influence of substances when he carried out these offences.

“This opportunistic offence was with the intention of funding his drug addiction.

“This is out of character for him, he has never committed a dishonest offence before this.”

Sheriff Colin Dunipace told Ritchie, whose address was given in court as Maree Terrace, Ellon, it was a “serious matter” as he ordered him to carry out 80 hours of unpaid work within six months.