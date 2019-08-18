Man, 34, taken to hospital with serious injuries after hit-and-run on north-east road

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was knocked down in a hit-and-run incident in the north-east today.

The incident, which involved a silver Renault Clio, happened in City Road, Brechin, near its junction with Damacre Road at 2.15am.

A 34-year-old man was taken to Ninewells Hospital with serious injuries.

City Road is currently closed to allow officers to carry out a full investigation.

A police statement said: “If anybody witnessed the collision, saw the vehicle in Brechin or has any information or dash cam footage then police would like to speak to them as a matter of urgency.

“Police Scotland can be contacted on 101 or speak to any officer.

“Alternatively if they want to remain anonymous but have information that they want to supply, they can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”