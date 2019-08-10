Man, 34, dies after car crashes into tree in north-east

A 34-year-old man has died after his car crashed into a tree in the north-east.

Emergency services were called to the A98 between Fochabers and Buckie at 3.55pm yesterday after the incident involving a grey Ford Fiesta.

The driver died at the scene. There were no other passengers in the vehicle.

Officers closed the road while they investigated the incident, and are appealing for witnesses.

Ambulance crews attended while fire engines from Fochabers and Buckie were also called to the scene.

A fire service spokeswoman said their crews were also asked to attend the incident, but were later stood down.

Sergeant Andy Ramsay said: “Our thoughts at this difficult time are with the family and friends of the driver and and investigation into the collision is under way in order to piece together exactly what happened.

“I would urge anyone who saw the vehicle prior to the collision or who witnessed the accident itself and who hasn’t yet come forward to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 2789 9/8/19 as soon as possible.”