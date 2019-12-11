Man, 33, in hospital after suffering serious injuries at north-east property

A man has been taken to hospital after he suffered serious injuries at a property in a north-east town.

Officers were called to Mosside Drive, in Portlethen, at around 9.20pm last night.

A 33-year-old man was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary with serious injuries, however the incident is not being treated as suspicious.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “We received report of a 33-year-old man having suffered serious injuries at a property in Mosside Drive in Portlethen at 9.20pm on Tuesday.

“He was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment.

“Inquiries are ongoing to establish full circumstances.

“The Incident is not being treated as suspicious.”