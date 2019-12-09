Man, 33, due in court after 56-year-old found dead on Aberdeen street

A 33-year-old man was due to appear in court today charged in connection with the death of a man in Aberdeen.

Police officers were called to an incident at Oakhill Apartments on Ruthrieston Crescent in Aberdeen at around 5.35am on Saturday morning, where a 56-year-old man was found dead.

The street was cordoned off for several hours on Saturday, and there was also a police presence around the flats yesterday.

A 33-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the death.

A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal, and the man was expected to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court today.

Detective Inspector Carron McKellar said: “I would like to offer my thanks to the local community and members of the public for their assistance and co-operation in this investigation.”

One resident, who lives nearby and asked not to be named, said that police had closed a section of the road to all traffic while investigations were being carried out.

He said: “I got up early and when I went to leave about 6.45am it was all blocked off.

“They let me out, which was good of them, and when I came back after work at night the police were still there.”

Rachel Hesbrook also lives near the scene and said there were around half the level of emergency services at the scene yesterday than had been there the day before.

The 37-year-old added: “There were at least three police cars and a big van, and they also cordoned off the grassy area across the road.

“There were police standing there all day.”

Gregor McAbery, chairman of the Ruthrieston residents’ association and neighbourhood watch, said: “Clearly this is very sad news, and it has come as a bit of a shock in what is a very quiet residential area.

“Thoughts are with the friends and family of the deceased.”