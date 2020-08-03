Man, 33, charged in connection with numerous crimes of dishonesty

A 33-year-old man has been charged in connection with a number of crimes of dishonesty in the north-east.

During the early hours of August 1, 2020, officers were called after reports of a person allegedly attempting to break into various properties in Stonehaven town centre and surrounding areas.

The man was arrested by police at the scene and has been charged in connection with numerous crimes of dishonesty.

He is due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court today.

Sergeant Lauren Duthie, of Stonehaven Community Policing Team, said: “Acquisitive crime is a local priority and with help from the public, officers managed to swiftly arrest a man.

“I would also like to take this opportunity to remind residents and shop owners of the importance of keeping your property safe and encourage you to review your premises security, ensuring doors and windows are secured.

“Should you hear or see any suspicious activity around your property, please call 101, or 999 in the case of an emergency.”