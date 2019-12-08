Man, 33, charged in connection with death of 56-year-old in Aberdeen

A 33-year-old has been charged in connection with the death of a man in Aberdeen.

Police were called to Ruthrieston Crescent at around 5:35am yesterday morning where a 56-year-old man was found deceased.

He is due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court tomorrow.

A police statement said: “A 33-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the death. He is due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Monday 9 December 2019. A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”

Detective Inspector Carron McKellar said: “I would like to offer my thanks to the local community and members of the public for their assistance and co-operation in this investigation.”