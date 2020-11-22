Man, 33, charged in connection with charity tin theft in Aberdeen

A 33-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the theft of a charity tin in Aberdeen.

The alleged incident happened in a shop on George Street, Aberdeen on November 20, 2020.

Officers from the Kittybrewster Problem Solving Team were carrying out patrols in the area when they responded and apprehended the man.

He is due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court at a later date.

Sergeant Mike Stobie said “This type of crime will not be tolerated and will always be dealt with robustly.

“Officers from the Kittybrewster Problem Solving Team will continue to carry out high visibility foot patrols in the George Street area and the nearby retail parks in the run-up to and beyond the festive period.”