Man, 33, charged after bus and car crash on Aberdeen road

A 33-year-old man has been charged following a collision where a car went through a fence after striking a bus on an Aberdeen road.
The incident took place on Byron Avenue at 7.40pm yesterday evening.
A car struck a bus and went through a fence.
There was no reports of any injuries.
Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter
A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Police can confirm that a 33-year-old man has been arrested and charged with various road traffic offences following a crash between a bus and a car in the Byron Avenue area of Aberdeen on Monday February 3.”
He is expected to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court today.