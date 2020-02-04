Man, 33, charged after bus and car crash on Aberdeen road

A 33-year-old man has been charged following a collision where a car went through a fence after striking a bus on an Aberdeen road.

The incident took place on Byron Avenue at 7.40pm yesterday evening.

A car struck a bus and went through a fence.

There was no reports of any injuries.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Police can confirm that a 33-year-old man has been arrested and charged with various road traffic offences following a crash between a bus and a car in the Byron Avenue area of Aberdeen on Monday February 3.”

He is expected to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court today.