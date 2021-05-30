Man, 32, charged following disturbance in Aberdeen

A 32-year-old man has been arrested and charged following a disturbance in Aberdeen.

The incident was reported to police around 9.10pm on Saturday.

Four police vehicles attended the scene on King Street.

A police spokesman said: “Around 9.10pm, officers were called to the King Street area of Aberdeen following a report of a disturbance.

“A 32-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the incident and is expected to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Monday, May 31.”