Man, 32, charged and three fined after social distancing breaches in Aberdeen

A 32-year-old man has been charged and three people fined in relation to social distancing guideline breaches in Aberdeen.

Police were called to the Miltonfold area of Bucksburn at around 7pm on Friday night.

Sgt Mark Cobban, from the Bucksburn and Danestone Community Policing Team, said: “We can confirm that officers were called to the Miltonfold area of Bucksburn around 7pm, following reports of individuals not following physical distancing guidelines.

“After officers made attempts to engage with the individuals in question, a 32-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with threatening behaviour while a further three people were issued with fixed penalty notices.”