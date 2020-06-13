Man, 32, charged after cocaine and cash seized in Aberdeen

A man has been charged after cocaine and thousands of pounds of cash were recovered from an Aberdeen property.

Officers conducted a search of a premises in the West End area of Aberdeen today where cocaine with an estimated street value of £1,800 and a mid four-figure sum of cash were seized.

The 32-year-old is due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court at a later date.

Detective Constable Katy-Jo Reid said: “If you have any information or concerns regarding drug crime in your community, please report this to us by contacting 101. Alternatively you can report anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”