Man, 32, charged after child found alone on Aberdeen street

Police have charged a man in connection with neglect after a child was found wandering down an Aberdeen street this morning.

The child, whose age is not known, was found unaccompanied and barefoot on Mugiemoss Road in the city shortly before 8am.

Police Scotland confirmed the man, who is 32, has since been charged and will be reported in connection with the incident.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

A police spokeswoman said: “A 32-year-old man has been charged in connection with an incident this morning where a young child was found at around 7.55am walking unaccompanied on Mugiemoss Road in Aberdeen.

“The child was unharmed as a result. The man will be reported to the Procurator Fiscal.”