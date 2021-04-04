Man, 31, charged in connection with Moray gorse fire

A 31-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with a gorse fire in Moray.
Dozens of firefighters battled the flames at Kingston Beach for more than six hours on March 30 after being called out just after 3.30pm.
Six appliances, a water carrier, and a wildfire unit also attended the incident.
Police said today a mile of gorse and woodland was destroyed in the fire.
A force spokesman said: “We can confirm that a 31-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with a gorse fire in the village of Kingston, Moray, and a report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.
“We would like to thank the public for their patience and support while we carried out our inquiries.”
