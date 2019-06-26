Man, 31, charged in connection with alleged intended thefts in north-east village

A man has been charged in connection with alleged intended thefts in a north-east village.

It comes following a number of reported incidents in the Buckpool area, including complaints of a man entering gardens during the night over the past few weeks.

Officers confirmed a 31-year-old man has been charged and is expected to appear at Elgin Sheriff Court today in connection with the incidents.

Sergeant Robbie Williams said: “I would like to thank the members of the community who called in to report suspicious behaviour. If you hear or see anything unusual in your community please always call the police on 101 to report it, even if nothing is taken.”