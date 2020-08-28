Man, 31, charged in connection with a series of break-ins in Aberdeen

A man has been charged in connection with a number of break-ins and road traffic offences in Aberdeen.

Between August 6 and August 20, there were two break-ins in the Rosebank Place area and one to a commercial premises on Belmont Street.

Following inquiries carried out by CID, Local Policing Teams, Roads Policing and the Dog Unit, a 31-year-old man was traced and arrested yesterday.

He has been charged with a number of theft and road traffic offences and is expected to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court today.

Detective Sergeant Scott McKay of Aberdeen Proactive CID said: “I would like to thank the public for their assistance throughout this investigation.

“As a result of collaborative work between detectives, local officers and specialist police Units, the male in question was identified, arrested and charged.

“I would like to make it clear that Police Scotland will use all resources available to them to tackle these types of crime and to bring those responsible before the court.”

“Anyone with information relating to these types of crimes can contact police on 101 or on the Police Scotland website or anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”