Man, 31, charged after £1,000 worth of cannabis recovered in Aberdeen

Cannabis worth more than £1,000 has been recovered in Aberdeen.

Police stopped and searched a vehicle on the city’s Marchburn Road early this morning and recovered the drugs.

A 31-year-old man has been charged and a report submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

He is due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court at a later date.

Road Policing officer PC Alexander Bowser Riley said: “We will continue to work with divisional officers to target the illegal supply of drugs.

“We are grateful to our communities for supporting us and continue to urge anyone with information or concerns to contact police on 101. Crimestoppers can also be contacted on 0800 555 111 to remain anonymous.”

