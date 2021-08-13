Man, 31, admits having sex with 13-year-old boy

A man has admitted having sex with a 13-year-old boy in Aberdeen.
Ian Tait had intercourse with the child on two occasions in September at October 2019 at locations in Aberdeen and in Aberdeenshire.
The 31-year-old appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court over the matter and pled guilty to two charges, including the two incidents of intercourse with the boy.
Continue Reading
Pay only £1 today to read this premium article, and get 30 days unlimited access to all of our content, including special investigations, expert opinions, and more.Subscribe
Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Express
For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles.Subscribe