Man charged with ‘various’ traffic offences after 15-mile police chase from Aberdeen to Stonehaven

A man has been charged with various road traffic offences following a late night police chase.
Officers launched the pursuit after a car failed to stop when signalled by police on Aberdeen’s West North Street at around 9.50pm on Thursday, August 5.
Following a chase of around 15 miles, the car was caught on the A90 Aberdeen to Dundee near the Spurryhillock junction, just outside Stonehaven.
