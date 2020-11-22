Man, 30, charged following break-in at north-east community hall

A 30-year-old man has been charged in connection with a housebreaking with intent to steal from a north-east community hall.

The incident allegedly happened inside the Lhanbryde Community Hall on September 16, 2020.

The man is due to appear at Elgin Sheriff Court at a later date.

Constable Grant Reid said “I would like to thank the local community for their assistance with this inquiry.

“I would also encourage people to remain vigilant, particularly as the darker nights draw in.

“Anyone who witnesses suspicious activity is encouraged to report this to Police Scotland by contacting 101”.