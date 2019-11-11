Man, 29, in court over fatal crash in Aberdeen

A man has appeared in court accused of causing the death of a pensioner by driving dangerously.

Martin Henderson, 29, also faced a charge of drink-driving when he appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court yesterday.

It is claimed he caused the collision which led to the death of a 70-year-old pedestrian on Inverurie Road.

Police said an 18-year-old woman was also seriously injured in the incident on Saturday.

The collision involved a black BMW estate and a silver Nissan Pixo at a bus stop just yards from Bucksburn police station.

Police, paramedics and fire crews were called to the site of the crash shortly after 7.55pm.

Police tents were erected at the scene and the bus shelter next to the Britannia Hotel was later removed.

Officers have appealed to anyone who saw the collision or may have dash-cam footage to come forward.

The 70-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The woman was taken to hospital where she remains in a stable condition.

Henderson appeared in court facing charges of causing death by dangerous driving and also drink-driving.

He is also charged with failing to give police information on the identity of the driver, failing to stop at the scene of the accident and give his details and failing to report an accident.

He is further accused of attempting to pervert the course of justice.

Henderson made no plea and was released on bail while the case against him was committed for further examination. No date was fixed for his next appearance.

The Lord Provost of Aberdeen Barney Crockett said after the incident: “It is a terrible tragedy for everyone in Bucksburn and their hearts will go out to all those affected.”

Police have also urged anyone with information to come forward.

Road policing sergeant Craig McNeill said: “Our thoughts remain with those affected by this incident.

“The investigation continues and I would still like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the collision or who may have seen either vehicle beforehand and who has still not spoken to us.

“I would also like to hear from anyone with dash-cam or CCTV footage of the incident. Anyone with any information should contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident number 3633 of November 9.”