Man, 29, dies after one-car crash on A90

A man has died following a one-vehicle crash on the A90 this morning.

Police and ambulance crews were called around 7.40am to the incident, which happened on the Ellon to Balmedie stretch of the road, south of Newburgh.

The 29-year-old man was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary where he died. His relatives have been informed.

The road remains closed this afternoon as crash scene investigators carry out an investigation.

Sergeant Scott Deans said: “I am appealing to any motorists who were on the road around the time of the incident to contact us.

“In particular, I would ask anyone with a dashcam to check it as the footage may be able to assist our inquiries.

“A man has lost his life and it’s imperative we find out how it happened.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 0463 of January 26 2021.