Man, 29, charged in connection with attempted armed robbery at north-east Spar

A man has been charged in connection with an attempted armed robbery in a Moray town.
It comes after a man entered the Spar shop on St Paul Street in Buckie and presented a bladed weapon at a member of staff before fleeing empty-handed.
The 29-year-old is due to appear at Inverness Sheriff Court today.
Detective Sergeant Robbie Williams of Elgin CID said: “We would like to thank the members of the public who shared and assisted with our appeal.”
Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Express
For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles.Subscribe