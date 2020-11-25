Man, 29, charged in connection with attempted armed robbery at north-east Spar

A man has been charged in connection with an attempted armed robbery in a Moray town.

It comes after a man entered the Spar shop on St Paul Street in Buckie and presented a bladed weapon at a member of staff before fleeing empty-handed.

The 29-year-old is due to appear at Inverness Sheriff Court today.

Detective Sergeant Robbie Williams of Elgin CID said: “We would like to thank the members of the public who shared and assisted with our appeal.”