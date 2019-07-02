Man, 29, charged after six-hour stand-off on Aberdeen street

A man has been charged after a six-hour stand-off with armed police and negotiators at an Aberdeen property.

Officers were called to the property on Lerwick Road in Sheddocksley at 1.30pm yesterday after receiving reports of concern for a person’s welfare.

Police quickly swooped on the cul-de-sac and armed officers could be seen at a fence immediately outside the property, while more were positioned in a field next door.

The incident came to an end at about 7.30pm when officers made their way into the property and a man was taken away in a police car from the scene.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman confirmed to the Evening Express a 29-year-old man had been charged in relation to alleged threatening and abusive behaviour.

He is due to appear at Aberdeen Sherriff Court today.

Sergeant Rod Smith said: “Specialist officers attended and we are grateful to the local community for their patience while the incident was dealt with.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

A woman was led into a separate police vehicle and taken away from the property.

One neighbour, who asked not to be named, told the Evening Express: “There were a few officers with guns right next to the house. They also had shields.

“The police asked us to leave our house.”

By 3.30pm, police had taped off a section of the street to allow negotiators to speak to the man who was inside the property.

That cordon was moved back further to the junction with Shetland Walk at around 5pm.

There were 12 police cars at the scene last night.

An ambulance that had been on standby for three hours left at around 5pm.

Police were also supported by an incident support unit vehicle and a fire crew.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: “One fire appliance was sent to Lerwick Road from the North Anderson Drive station.

“This was to provide assistance to the police dealing with an ongoing incident.”