Man, 29, charged after fatal crash on Aberdeen road

A man has been charged after a pensioner died and a young woman was seriously injured following a crash on a city road.

The pedestrians were injured when a black BMW estate and silver Nissan Pixo collided on Inverurie Road.

Police said the 70-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 18-year-old woman suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital where she remains in a stable condition.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Police Scotland have confirmed a 29-year-old man has been charged in connection with the incident.

He is expected to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court today.

Police, paramedics and fire crews were called to the site of the crash shortly after 7.55pm on Saturday.

The vehicles collided at a bus stop just yards away from Bucksburn police station.

Police tents were erected at the scene of the “terrible tragedy” and the bus shelter next to the Britannia Hotel was later removed.

Officers have appealed to anyone who saw the collision or may have dash cam footage to come forward.

One resident, who asked not to be named, said: “I’ve lived here for 50 years and I have never seen anything like it before. It was like a scene from Casualty. It is such a shame what has happened.”

The Lord Provost of Aberdeen Barney Crockett said: “It is a terrible tragedy for everyone in Bucksburn and their hearts will go out to all those affected.”

Police have also urged anyone with information to come forward.

Road policing sergeant Craig McNeill said: “Our thoughts remain with those affected by this incident.

“The investigation continues and I would still like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or who may have seen either vehicle beforehand and who has still not spoken to us. I would also like to hear from anyone with dash cam or CCTV footage of the incident.

“Anyone with any information should contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident number 3633 of November 9.”