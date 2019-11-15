Man, 29, arrested after vehicles damaged in north-east village

A man has been arrested following a series of incidents in a north-east village.

A number of vehicles and the school in Auchnagatt were damaged last night.

A 29-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incidents, which police have described as isolated.

Officers, however will remain in the village while inquiries are ongoing.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Sergeant Wayne Bedford said: “We are currently investigating a number of incidents where damage has been caused to vehicles and the local school within the village of Auchnagatt which occurred during the early hours of Friday November 15.

“I can confirm no one was injured as a result of these incidents.

“Our inquiries are ongoing and there will be a police presence in the village until these are completed.”

“Thankfully incidents of this nature are rare in Auchnagatt and I want to reassure the local community that this is an isolated incident involving a single individual.

“We are grateful for the support of the local community and thank them for their patience while our officers complete their inquiries.”