News / Local

Man, 28, arrested following night of stealing from cars in Aberdeen

By Kirstin Tait
23/09/2021, 3:40 pm
The thefts occurred in the Kincorth area. Picture by Jim Irvine.
A man has been arrested in connection with a spate of thefts in the Kincorth area of Aberdeen.

Police received a number of reports of thefts and attempted thefts from cars in Kincorth on Monday night.

Now officers have confirmed a 28-year-old has been charged. He is expected to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court today.

They are also asking the public to ensure any valuable items are not on show within vehicles as well as making sure both houses and cars and secured.  

Erika Griffiths, from Aberdeen CID Proactive said: “We received a number reports of thefts and attempted thefts from motor vehicles within the Kincorth area during the evening of Monday 21 September.

“A man has been charged and is appearing at court today.

“Criminal activity such as this will not be tolerated by our communities or us.

“I would like to remind people of the importance of securing vehicles, houses or outbuildings and not having any valuables on show within vehicles.

“If you see anyone acting suspiciously or have any concerns, contact police.”

Police say reports can be made anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, as well as Fearless –  a dedicated young person’s charity where you can get info and give info about crime anonymously.