Man, 28, arrested after six injured in north-east crash

A crash on a north-east road that left six people injured – one potentially seriously – is being probed by the police watchdog.

Police and paramedics were called to the A98 near Buckie around 3.15pm yesterday after two cars collided.

Five people suffered minor injuries and a sixth suffered potential serious injury and was taken to hospital by helicopter.

Now, police have confirmed they have referred the matter to the Police Investigations and Review Commissioner.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “We can confirm that a short police pursuit took place earlier on the A98 prior to the crash near Rannachy.

“The incident has been referred to PIRC for their consideration.

“A 28-year-old man has been arrested pending further inquiries.”

A PIRC spokesman said: “As is standard procedure, this matter was referred by Police Scotland to the PIRC.

‎”We are carrying out an assessment of the circumstances leading up the incident, to determine if an investigation is required.”