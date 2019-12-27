Man, 28, arrested after six injured in north-east crash

A crash on a north-east road that left six people injured – one potentially seriously – is being probed by the police watchdog.
Police and paramedics were called to the A98 near Buckie around 3.15pm yesterday after two cars collided.
Five people suffered minor injuries and a sixth suffered potential serious injury and was taken to hospital by helicopter.
Now, police have confirmed they have referred the matter to the Police Investigations and Review Commissioner.
A Police Scotland spokesman said: “We can confirm that a short police pursuit took place earlier on the A98 prior to the crash near Rannachy.
“The incident has been referred to PIRC for their consideration.
“A 28-year-old man has been arrested pending further inquiries.”
A PIRC spokesman said: “As is standard procedure, this matter was referred by Police Scotland to the PIRC.
”We are carrying out an assessment of the circumstances leading up the incident, to determine if an investigation is required.”