Man, 27, in court on firearms charges after alleged shooting in Aberdeen

A man has appeared in court facing firearms charges after an alleged shooting in Aberdeen.

It follows an incident in which Nasir Ahmed was allegedly shot at as he walked along Greyhope Road on Saturday night.

Mr Ahmed did not sustain any injury.

Police were called to the scene and searched the area for ammunition.

Appearing at Aberdeen Sheriff Court in connection with the incident was Mark Raymond.

The 27-year-old, whose general address is described as Aberdeen, is facing charges of having a shotgun, air weapon and ammunition without a certificate.

He is also accused of two counts of reckless discharge of a firearm.

Mr Ahmed, who lives in the Kittybrewster area, is a caretaker at Masjid Alhikmah and Community Centre on Nelson Street.

Officers had described it as an isolated incident, saying the wider public were not in any danger.

The Scottish Ambulance Service was also called to the scene.

Raymond also appeared in court charged in connection with a fire in a crane at the £350 million Aberdeen Harbour Expansion project on Christmas day.

He is facing two charges of wilful fireraising and is further accused of two counts of vandalism.

A probe was launched by police after the fire.

Speaking yesterday, Detective Inspector Allen Shaw said: “I would like to thank those who assisted with our inquiries.”

During the court hearing Raymond made no plea to all the charges he is facing.

The case against him was continued for further examination and he was released on bail.

No further dates for future court appearances have been set.