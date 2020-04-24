Man, 27, due in court after armed police called to property in north-east town

A 27-year-old man has been charged after armed police swooped on a north-east property this week.

Police attended the Findhorn Court area of Elgin at around 6.30pm on Wednesday following a report of a disturbance in a property.

Police sealed off the street surrounding the block of flats and the public were warned to avoid the area while they dealt with the incident.

More than a dozen police vehicles were in attendance, along with paramedics and specialist dog units.

The man is expected to appear at Inverness Sheriff Court today.

Inspector Andrew Wilson of Elgin Police Station said: “This incident was contained to the single property and nobody was injured.

“The local community are thanked for their understanding while officers worked to bring this to a safe conclusion.”