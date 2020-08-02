Man, 27, charged in connection with bogus workmen incident in north-east

A 27-year-old man has been charged in connection with a bogus workmen incident in the north-east.

The incident happened about 2.30pm on Thursday at a property on Brownhill Drive, Newmachar, when a 72-year-old woman was targeted and had a quantity of money stolen from her bank account.

The man is due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court tomorrow.

Detective Constable Katy-Jo Reid, of Aberdeen CID, said: “People can take some simple but effective steps to protect themselves if someone turns up on their doorstep offering to undertake work, including asking for identification, not making on the spot decisions and never handing over money on the doorstep.

“Anyone with concerns regarding this type of activity should contact Police Scotland on 101.”