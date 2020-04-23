Man, 27, charged after armed police called to property in north-east town

A 27-year-old man has been charged after armed police swooped on a north-east property.

Police attended the Findhorn Court area of Elgin at around 6.30pm last night following a report of a disturbance within a property.

Police sealed off the street surrounding the block of flats and the public were warned to avoid the area.

More than a dozen police vehicles were in attendance, along with paramedics and specialist dog units.

The man is expected to appear at Inverness Sheriff Court tomorrow.

Inspector Andrew Wilson of Elgin Police Station said: “This incident was contained to the single property and nobody was injured.

“The local community are thanked for their understanding while officers worked to bring this to a safe conclusion.”