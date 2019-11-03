Man, 26, arrested after ‘unidentified objects’ found in Aberdeen property

A 26-year-old man has been arrested following the recovery of a “number of unidentified items” from a property in Aberdeen.

The city’s King Street was closed between University Road and Linksfield Road at around 11pm last night while police were on the scene.

A Police Scotland spokesman confirmed a 26-year-old man has been arrested following the recovery of the items from a property on King Street in Aberdeen.

He added: “The items were recovered from the property after they were discovered during Saturday evening.

“Inquiries are ongoing to establish the exact nature of these items and officers are currently liaising with specialist partner agencies.”

The road later reopened shortly after 5am today.

Chief Inspector Darren Bruce of North East Police Division said: “This incident was contained to one property and there was no immediate risk to the wider public.

“A police presence is likely to remain in the area over the coming days and I grateful for the continuing support and understanding of the local community while our inquiries continue.”