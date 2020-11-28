Man, 25, reported by police for driving almost double the speed limit on Aberdeen 40mph road

A man has been reported to the Procurator Fiscal after driving almost double the speed limit in Aberdeen.

The 25-year-old was stopped by police on Forrit Brae shortly after 5.10am this morning.

He was travelling at 78mph within a 40mph zone.

The vehicle was stopped and the man has been reported to the Procurator Fiscal.

A statement from police read: “Driving at these speeds can result in disqualification and put other road users at great risk.”