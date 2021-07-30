Man, 25, killed in two-vehicle crash on A947 near Oldmeldrum named

A man who died following a two-vehicle crash on the A947 near Oldmeldrum has been named by police as Andrew MacLurg.

The 25-year-old, from Oldmeldrum, who was driving a blue Audi A5 died at the scene after crashing with a white articulate lorry on Wednesday, July 28.

Emergency services were called to the incident on the A947 Aberdeen to Banff road near the junction with the A920 road to Ellon at around 4.40pm.

Sergeant Scott Deans said: “Our thoughts remain with Andrew’s family at this difficult time for them and our inquiries into the circumstances of the collision continue.

“I would urge anyone who witnessed the incident, or anyone with relevant dash cam footage who has not yet contacted officers, to please call officers via 101, quoting reference number 2425 of Wednesday, July 28.”