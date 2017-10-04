Man, 25, in court over alleged serious assault in Aberdeen

Sign up to our Daily newsletter

A man has appeared in court charged in connection with an alleged serious assault.

It comes after an incident in the Langstane Place area during the early hours of Tuesday, September 26, when a man in his 20s suffered serious facial injuries.

Sean Moir, 25, whose general address was given in court papers as Aberdeen, appeared in private at the city’s Sheriff Court in relation to the matter.

He is facing a charge of assault to severe injury and made no plea.

The case was continued, with Moir released on bail.