Man, 25, dies following crash near Oldmeldrum

A 25-year-old man has died following a two vehicle crash on the A947 near Oldmeldrum.

Emergency services were called to the scene of the accident involving a car and an articulated lorry at around 4.40pm.

The collision occurred on the A947 Aberdeen to Oldmeldrum road near the junction with the A920 road to Ellon.

Police have confirmed that the 25-year-old male driver of the car died at the scene.

Officers are now appealing for information from the public.

Road Policing Sergeant Scott Deans said: “Inquiries are underway to establish the full circumstances surrounding this collision and I would appeal to anyone who witnessed what happened to get in touch.

“I would also urge any motorists with dash-cam footage of the incident, who are still to contact police, to do so through 101, quoting incident number 2425 of Wednesday, July 28.”