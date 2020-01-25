Man, 25, dies after being hit by vehicle on north-east road

A 25-year-old man has died following a north-east crash.

The man, a pedestrian, was struck by a white Volkswagen van approximately a mile north of Elgin.

The incident happened around 6.20am today.

The man was taken to Dr Gray’s Hospital in Elgin where he died as a result of his injuries.

The male driver of the van was uninjured.

Sergeant Scott Deans, of Police Scotland’s Road Policing Unit, said: “Our inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of this collision.

“I would urge anyone who may have been on the road between Elgin and Lossiemouth around that time this morning and may have seen a white van or any pedestrians to let us know.

“Anyone who may have dashcam footage is asked to review this and pass on anything which may be of note.

“Anyone with information can contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 0843 of 25 January.”