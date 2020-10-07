Man, 25, charged in connection with various thefts in Aberdeen

A 25-year-old has been charged in relation to a number of thefts in Aberdeen.

Police said the man is allegedly connected to a number of thefts and suspicious incidents within the Angusfield Avenue, Viewfield Avenue and Springfield Avenue areas of the city.

He is expected to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court in due course.

Inquiries are also ongoing to identify another person seen in the area at the time.

PC Ewan Gault said: “We would like to remind residents to remain vigilant and keep windows and doors to their properties and vehicles secure at all times.”

Anyone who saw anything suspicious should call 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.