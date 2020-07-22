Man, 25, charged in connection shop roof incident in north-east

A man has been charged in connection with an incident in a north-east village.
Officers responded to a call at around 6.35pm yesterday after a report a man had climbed onto the roof at McColl’s on Aquithie Road in Kemnay.
Police confirmed that they had attended the incident and arrested the man.
A spokeswoman said: “Officers can confirm that a 25-year-old man has been charged in connection with an incident on Acquithie Road around 6.35pm on Tuesday, July 21, 2020.”
A report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.
