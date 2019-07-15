Man, 25, charged after sex attack in north-east park

A man has been charged in connection with a sexual assault in a north-east park.

The incident took place at Doocot Park in Elgin in the early hours of the morning on Friday June 21.

The alleged victim, a woman in her 30s, was left shaken but uninjured.

The man will appear at Elgin Sheriff Court today.

Detective Inspector Alan Armitt said: “Numerous people have assisted with our inquiries to date and I would like to thank them once again for their help.”