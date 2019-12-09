Man, 25, charged after car crashes into wall in north-east town

A 25-year-old man has been arrested and charged after a car crashed into a wall in a north-east town.

The incident happened on Kirk Street in Peterhead just after 2am.

Police Scotland said no one involved in the crash suffered serious injuries.

However, the road was closed to allow an engineer to assess the wall.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “A 25-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with a series of road traffic offences following a single car crash on Kirk Street.

“He is due to appear in court at a later date.

“There are issues with the structure of the wall and an engineer will carry out an assessment.”