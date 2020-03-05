Man, 25, charged after attempted break-in at north-east newsagent

A 25-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with an attempted break-in at a north-east newsagent.

The incident happened at Castlegate Newsagents, Castle Street, in Banff on Saturday, February 8.

A report has been sent to the Procurator Fiscal.

Constable Matt Macdonald, of the Banff Community Policing Team, said: “Police Scotland recognise the impact incidents of this nature can have on local businesses.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

“I would continue to ask local business owners to ensure premises are secured when not in use. I would also like to thank the assistance we received from the public in this matter.

“I would encourage anyone with further information in relation to this incident to contact police on 101, quoting incident 897 of 8 February.

“Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can call the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111”.