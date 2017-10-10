Man, 25, admits stealing cash and laptop from Aberdeen house

Sign up to our Daily newsletter

A man has pleaded guilty to breaking into an Aberdeen home and stealing a haul of goods.

Ricky Davidson, 25, appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court and admitted breaking into a property on the city’s Burnside Road and stealing items including a laptop, money and bankcards on June 11 this year.

He also admitted being in possession of cannabis and cannabis resin at Kittybrewster police office on June 23.

The court heard the householder became aware of someone in his home.

When he challenged him, Davidson, whose address was given in court papers as Gairsay Drive, Aberdeen, said “you owe me money”, before leaving.

Davidson will be sentenced next month.