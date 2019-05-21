Man, 24, held over Aberdeen vehicle thefts

A 24-year-old man has been charged in connection with the theft of six vehicles.

It comes after an Audi SQ7 was recovered on Sunday after officers were alerted to suspicious activity in the Dyce area of the city by a member of the public.

Four people were arrested in connection with the incident, with one man subsequently charged with the theft of six vehicles, the majority of which came from the Aberdeen area.

In addition, he has been charged in connection with attempting to pervert the course of justice along with two other men, both aged 34, and a 30-year-old woman.

The 34-year-old men and women have also been charged in connection with alleged reset.

Detective Inspector Fionnuala McPhail said: “I would like to thank the member of the public who contacted police on Sunday which led to the recovery of the Audi and subsequent activity – your information was invaluable.”

Inquiries are still ongoing in relation to three stolen vehicles, which are still missing.They are:

Black Volkswagen Golf – NU14 VZB – stolen from Milltimber Gardens East

Grey Volkswagen Tiguan – SD12 JTV – from Skene Street

Grey Land Rover Discovery – SF07 YDV – from Strachan

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111, if you would prefer to remain completely anonymous.